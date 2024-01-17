Mark your calendars for this beloved local event’s new March dates

Here’s some news to brighten your day, Cola. The Columbia Museum of Art’s signature spring event, Art Blossoms, is moving from May to March.
Come the weekend of March 21-24, locals can shed their winter gear (and their winter blues) and immerse themselves in four dazzling days of botanical beauty, welcoming spring among floral interpretations of well-known works of art.
Now in its fourth year, Art Blossoms is also bringing back popular events like tastings, art classes, and demonstrations. Tickets are now on sale for the Art Blossoms Opening Celebration, as well as:
- The Roses & Rosé tasting hosted by Lula Drake’s Tim Gardner
- Art Class: Floral Design led by Sarah Shell, founder of Fern Studio Flowers
- Classes where you can learn to make paper with plants, the Japanese art of flower arranging, and more
- A demonstration and dialogue with Louesa Roebuck, author of “Punk Ikebana” and “Foraged Flora”
- New this year, two Foraging Walks with Matt Kip of Full Belly Foraging
- The Art Blossoms Sunday Teatime
Bonus: This limited-time exhibition and its events also serve as a fundraiser for the Columbia Museum of Art, so every ticket you purchase supports local arts education and programming in the Midlands.