New, free programming coming to Boyd Plaza

April 24, 2024 • 
Columbia Museum of Art
people doing chair yoga outdoors in front of the Columbia Museum of Art

Free outdoor yoga classes and more are coming to Boyd Plaza.

Photo by Drew Baron / Columbia Museum of Art

Thanks to a grant from the Knight Foundation Fund at Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Columbia Museum of Art will now be able to host a variety of arts-centered, weekday programs and activities on Boyd Plaza throughout the year.

Soda Citizens will remember when the renovated Boyd Plaza reopened in 2019, and now, we’re about to have even more ways to enjoy it. Think:

Many programs (like these) have launched, with more in development.

Relax and have fun on Boyd Plaza