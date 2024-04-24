New, free programming coming to Boyd Plaza

Thanks to a grant from the Knight Foundation Fund at Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Columbia Museum of Art will now be able to host a variety of arts-centered, weekday programs and activities on Boyd Plaza throughout the year.
Soda Citizens will remember when the renovated Boyd Plaza reopened in 2019, and now, we’re about to have even more ways to enjoy it. Think:
- Gentle Morning Yoga on Boyd Plaza | May 10 and 24 | 7-8 a.m.
- Jazz Al Fresco | May 15, 22, and 29 | 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
- Evening Yoga on Boyd Plaza | May 15, 22, and 29 | 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Many programs (like these) have launched, with more in development.