Plan Ahead: Don’t miss these events happening in Columbia

Lucky you. You just found COLAtoday’s Plan Ahead, a list of some of the biggest events taking place throughout Columbia each month.

Take out your calendar, grab your day planner, or text all your friends — these are the top events we recommend heading into February. Psst: Don’t forget to bookmark this page and come back; we update our guide monthly.

Arts

SC Arts Day | Wednesday, Feb. 12–Thursday, Feb. 13 | Times vary | Various locations | Free | A two-day event celebrating the arts in SC, featuring networking, guest speakers, advocacy training, and performances

Columbia Philatelic Society Stamp & Postcard Show | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | Tri-City Leisure Center, West Columbia | Free | Whether you’re a lifelong collector, new to the hobby, or wanting to learn more, this event is for you.

Theater

“Steel Magnolias” | Friday, Feb. 7 – Sunday, Feb. 16 | Times vary | Town Theatre | Tickets coming soon | The Southern classic unfolds in Truvy’s salon, celebrating friendship, resilience, and laughter.

Harlem Nights: 40 Years of Misbehavin’ | Friday, Feb. 7 | 7-11 p.m. | South Carolina State Museum | $100+ | Step back into the glitz and glamour of the Roaring ’20s at this gala for an unforgettable evening hosted by the Trustus Board of Directors.

South Carolina Ballet presents “Romeo & Juliet” | Saturday, Feb. 8 | Times vary | Koger Center for the Arts | $35+ | With stunning choreography by William Starrett, this production delves deep into the heart of Shakespeare’s tragic tale.

“Six the Musical” | Thursday, Feb. 27-Friday, Feb. 28 | 7:30 p.m. | Koger Center for the Arts | From Tudor Queens to pop icons, the six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st-century girl power.

Ben Folds at the Newberry Opera House on his “Paper Airplane Request Tour.” Photo by COLAtoday

Concerts

Mary J. Blige: The For My Fans Tour | Wednesday, Feb. 5 | 7 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena | $59+ | NE-YO and Mario will join the bill with the “Family Affair” artist.

Method Man and Redman Saturday, Feb. 8 | 8 p.m. | The Township Auditorium | $75+ | Catch hip-hop icons behind “Blackout!” and “How High” live for an unforgettable performance.

Yacht Rock Revue Friday, Feb. 21 | 8 p.m. | Newberry Opera House, Newberry | $35+ | This tribute group celebrates the smooth sounds of the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, and Steely Dan.

Americana: Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn | Saturday, Feb. 22 | 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Koger Center for the Arts| Experience the essence of American ingenuity as this duo takes center stage with the SC Phil.

The Four Phantoms in Concert | Saturday, Feb. 22 | 7:30 p.m. | Harbison Theatre, Irmo | $40 | Four luminaries promise an unforgettable evening celebrating the best of Broadway.

Umphrey’s McGee - Cruising Altitude 2025 Tour | Wednesday, Feb. 26 | 8 p.m. | The Senate | $35 | Experience the band’s signature blend of rock, jazz, and funk.

Celebrate Savage Craft Ale Works fourth anniversary. | Photo by @localbrewz

Seasonal events

Savage Craft Anniversary | Saturday, Feb. 1 | 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. | Savage Craft Ale Works, West Columbia | Free | Join Savage Craft to celebrate their 4th anniversary with an unforgettable day of games, live music, Club Savage featuring DJ StingRay 803, a mechanical bull, and more.

12th Annual Pig and Oyster Roast | Saturday, Feb. 1 | 12-4 p.m. | City Roots Farm | $65 | Enjoy a relaxed afternoon, featuring steamy oysters, a savory pig roast, and even better company.

3rd Annual Black History Ball | Saturday, Feb. 1 | 12-6:30 p.m. | Columbia Museum of Art | $50–$125 | This event highlights Living History and scholastic excellence with a Walk through the Halls of Integration.

The Annual Lize Wessels Ye Olde Pub Night | Saturday, Feb. 1 | 6:30-10:30 p.m. | CMFA - Columbia Music Festival Association | $25+ | From classic ales to refreshing ciders, there’s something for everyone at this annual fundraiser for the Columbia Music Festival Association.

The 3rd annual Wishful Shuckers Oyster Roast and Silent Auction | Saturday, Feb. 22 | 6-11 p.m. | The Coop on Key Road | $60+ | Enjoy raw and steamed oysters, chicken bog, live music, craft exhibitors, a cigar lounge, a 360° photo booth, and a silent auction — all for a great cause.

Sports

Opening Weekend for South Carolina Gamecocks Baseball | Friday, Feb. 14–Sunday, Feb. 16 | Times vary | Founders Park | Ticketed event | The Gamecocks kick off their 2025 season with a three-game home series against Sacred Heart University.

Gamecock Men’s Basketball | Gamesthroughout February | Times vary | Colonial Life Arena | $10+ | In February, the Gamecocks face off against Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Texas on their home court.

Gamecock Women’s Basketball | Games throughout February | Times vary | Colonial Life Arena | $10+ | The women’s team has another month of exciting matchups including a spotlight game on ABC against UConn.

36th Annual Earlewood Classic | Friday, February 28-Sunday, March 2 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m. | Earlewood Park | Free | A premier disc golf tournament attracting participants from across the region