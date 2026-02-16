Read Freely Fest unveils 2026 lineup

Bookmark the last weekend in March, Read Freely Fest returns to Richland Library Main Friday, March 27 through Sunday, March 29 with an even bigger lineup in its second year. The free festival features nationally recognized authors, writers with local connections, and an Indie Author Alley.
With more than 40 authors announced, this is your cue to start scouting your next favorite writer. Among the featured authors:
- Ashley Poston, who grew up in Lexington, is a New York Times bestselling romance author known for titles like “The Dead Romantics” and “The Seven Year Slip.”
- James Clyburn will discuss his memoir, offering insight shaped by decades of political and civil rights leadership.
- Jennifer Hope Choi, author of “The Wanderer’s Curse,” has written about her connection to Richland Library’s Wheatley branch, making this appearance a full circle experience.
- Lynn Cahoon is the author of more than 30 cozy mysteries, including the “Tourist Trap” series set in a California beach town.
“As we step into year two of our free book festival, we’re excited to welcome authors and readers back for a weekend built around connection and discovery,” said Amanda Myers, Director of Events and Experience at Richland Library. “There is something truly special about gathering in person, meeting the writer behind the book you love, discovering new voices, and celebrating stories together as a community.”
The festival will take place inside and outside of Richland Library for the weekend, with Cola’s independent bookstore, All Good Books, on site selling titles from participating authors so you can grab copies before signings.
Admission is free, and no ticket is required.