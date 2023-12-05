Register (or sponsor) the 2024 Kinetic Derby Day

Get ready for family-friendly thrills. The City of West Columbia’s 2024 Kinetic Derby Day is happening Saturday, April 20 on Meeting and State Streets, and registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open.

Folks are invited to get with friends and family and build:



Cartoon-themed parade floats for the Kinetic Sculpture Parade

Kid and adult sized soap box cars for the Soapbox Derby

Cars to race on the obstacle course

Explore sponsorship opportunities and secure your spot to be part of this fast + fantastic event.

