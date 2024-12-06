Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s Wild Lights ranked for best zoo lights

No. 8 — that’s where Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s Wild Lights ranked in USA Today’s 10Best Zoo Lights. Each night, the paths through the zoo feature over 60 illuminated lanterns showcasing animals, plants, and pollinators, creating a mix of holiday magic along the Saluda River.

“This honor showcases the impact of Riverbanks’ innovation on our plants, animals, and entire community,” said Tommy Stringfellow, Riverbanks’ President and CEO.

Now in its second year, Wild Lights offers nightly snowfall, Santa visits through Saturday, Dec. 23, and cozy igloo rentals featuring firepits, s’mores, and games. On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the zoo will host a Sensory-Friendly Night for visitors with sensory sensitivities.