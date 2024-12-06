Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s Wild Lights ranked for best zoo lights
Riverbanks Zoo’s Wild Lights dazzles with over 60 glowing lanterns of animals, plants, and pollinators. Enjoy nightly snowfall, Santa visits (through Dec. 23), cozy igloo rentals, and more through Sunday, Jan. 12.
No. 8 — that’s where Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s Wild Lights ranked in USA Today’s 10Best Zoo Lights. Each night, the paths through the zoo feature over 60 illuminated lanterns showcasing animals, plants, and pollinators, creating a mix of holiday magic along the Saluda River.
“This honor showcases the impact of Riverbanks’ innovation on our plants, animals, and entire community,” said Tommy Stringfellow, Riverbanks’ President and CEO.
Now in its second year, Wild Lights offers nightly snowfall, Santa visits through Saturday, Dec. 23, and cozy igloo rentals featuring firepits, s’mores, and games. On Tuesday, Jan. 9, the zoo will host a Sensory-Friendly Night for visitors with sensory sensitivities.
Open select nights through Sunday, Jan. 12, Wild Lights is perfect for an outing with the kids, family, or visitors in town for the holidays.