Six Trivia Nights in Columbia to stimulate your mind

Looking for a way to challenge your brain and have a great time with friends? Columbia’s trivia nights are the perfect blend of fun + intellect.

Here are six trivia nights happening on weeknights in the Midlands (and some local trivia for you to answer) so you can get into the trivia spirit:

Monday

Ma, the meatloaf! It’s at Home Team BBQ on Monday nights along with trivia hosted by DJ Kevin Snow.



Trivia Q: What movie was that meatloaf reference from?

Tuesday

Columbia Craft (520 Greene St.) hosts trivia on Tuesday evenings with food truck Parabellum Mobile Eats on hand to keep you fed and happy.



Trivia Q: What Cola dining establishment did the owners of Parabellum Mobile Eats work at before they started the food truck?

Market on Main’s (1320 Main St. Ste. 150) trivia with DJ Haile features different themes from week to week. Next up, pop culture themed trivia from the 1980s, 90s, and 2000s.



Trivia Q: What restaurant was previously located in the space where Market on Main is currently located?

Wednesday

Hazelwood’s (711 East Main St., Lexington) upped the perks for its trivia nights with specials like $1 off all draft beers and the Perfect Fall Marg for $5.



Trivia Q: What farm does Hazelwood get its hops from?

Tin Roof’s (1022 Senate St.) theme for trivia this week is Game of Thrones themed, so be sure to brush up on your Westeros knowledge.



Trivia Q: Variety Magazine ranked

Thursday

Useless Trivia at Art Bar (1211 Park St.) is a perfect place to show off your knowledge and visit the Vista.



Trivia Q: Before it was Art Bar, what business was located in that space? Need a hint

These are just a few of the trivia nights around the Midlands. Here’s a more extensive list of businesses that host trivia and be sure to check in with Palmetto Trivia for its trivia league to see if you can take down the Weco Freakos.