Soda City Comic Con is on the rise

If you see superheroes in the Vista next weekend, no need to get your eyes checked at Eye on Gervais, Soda City Comic Con is back at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center celebrating comics and cosplay in the Midlands.

Founded in 2015, last year’s event drew in more than 8,500 attendees — a 350% rise in attendance since its inaugural year — paving the way for the festival to keep growing.

Here’s a look at what attendees can expect Saturday, Aug. 19-20:

Guest lineup

Pro tips

Tickets

Security: It’s recommended to carry a clear bag or no bag and avoid items that might trigger metal detectors.

Additional highlights

Event activities

Panel talks explore topics like Women in Anime, pro wrestling, and more hosted by the Nerdy by Nature

For those eager to immerse themselves in the world of comics, pop culture, and entertainment, Soda City Comic Con is the event for you.