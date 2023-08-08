Soda City Comic Con is on the rise

Table of Contents
If you see superheroes in the Vista next weekend, no need to get your eyes checked at Eye on Gervais, Soda City Comic Con is back at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center celebrating comics and cosplay in the Midlands.
Founded in 2015, last year’s event drew in more than 8,500 attendees — a 350% rise in attendance since its inaugural year — paving the way for the festival to keep growing.
Here’s a look at what attendees can expect Saturday, Aug. 19-20:
Guest lineup
- Film and Television Stars: Sean Astin, known for his iconic role in “The Lord of the Rings,” leads the pack. He’s joined by Summer Glau, Vanessa Angel, Michael Biehn, Jennifer Blanc-Biehn, Lex Luger, and the dynamic duo, Matt and Reby Hardy.
- Voice and Anime Talents: Brittney Karbowski, Luci Christian, Ian Sinclair, Justin Cook, and Monica Rial will be gracing the event. Their voices have brought to life some of the most beloved characters in the anime world.
Pro tips
- Tickets: While advanced tickets can be purchased online, attendees can also buy tickets, autographs, photos, and more on-site. Online tickets come with a QR code, which will be exchanged for wristbands at the venue. These wristbands allow multiple entries throughout the day or weekend.
- Security: It’s recommended to carry a clear bag or no bag and avoid items that might trigger metal detectors.
Additional highlights
- Event activities: Apart from celebrity interactions, attendees can enjoy cosplay contests, arcade and pinball tournaments, and shopping from a plethora of vendors.
- Panel talks explore topics like Women in Anime, pro wrestling, and more hosted by the Nerdy by Nature podcast.
For those eager to immerse themselves in the world of comics, pop culture, and entertainment, Soda City Comic Con is the event for you.