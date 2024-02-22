Get ready for St. Pats in Five Points 2024

Get ready to shamrock and roll — St. Pat’s in Five Points is back on Saturday, March 16 with a full day of festive events and the most bands ever.

The fun begins on Thursday, Feb. 29 during the Official Kickoff when the main fountain plaza is dyed green. Bring your kids to enjoy traditional Irish music, dancing, and more.

Festival day kicks off Saturday, March 16 with Get to the Green, Columbia’s largest road race, at 7:30 a.m. Register to run or walk a 5K, 10K, or 1-mile family fun run.

Then, pick your spot on Devine Street to watch the free St. Pat’s Parade at 10 a.m. Pro tip: The Pot O’Gold Playland opens in the Andy’s Deli parking lot then, too.

So, when do the jams start? Glad you asked. Live music is happening from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Catch 40+ local, regional, and national bands perform at five stages throughout Five Points — plus a handful of nearby bars — and look out for headliners, including Lawrence, Futurebirds, and Sister Hazel.

See the full lineup + buy tickets