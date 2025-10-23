Vista Lights celebrates 40 years

One of Columbia’s brightest holiday traditions is hitting a milestone. The Congaree Vista Guild will celebrate the 40th annual Vista Lights on Thursday, Nov. 20 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The family-friendly festival kicks off with performances on the main stage at Gervais + Lincoln streets, followed by the tree lighting at 7 p.m. Live music continues with Chris Reed and the Bad Kids and the Soda City Brass Band.

Shop the Artisan Market featuring 17 local vendors, grab a keepsake Vista Lights ornament, and explore open-house events at Vista restaurants and shops — including new spots like Manhattan Pie.

Kids can meet Santa in the 94.3 The Dude Zone, and roving performers like The Palmetto Carolers and favorite local live painter Easel Cathedral will document the event in style.