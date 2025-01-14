Ways to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, Jan. 20 — we’re remembering his presence in Columbia and highlighting what you can do to honor his life and legacy.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Columbia connections

On September 28, 1959, Dr. King, among other local leaders, attended an honorary banquet at the Township Auditorium. He continued his stay in Columbia and while in town delivered an address at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference at the Township.

On April 3, 1968, Dr. King was scheduled to appear at a rally at Zion Baptist Church on Washington Street in Columbia. While he wasn’t expected to make a formal address, he was expected to speak. This appearance was canceled and he stayed in Memphis, Tennessee for further work there. On April 4, King was tragically assassinated at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis at the age of 39.

Honor Dr. King’s life + legacy by attending several local events around town.

4 local MLK events

Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Thursday, Jan. 16 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | Joseph F. Rice School of Law

This year’s theme, “Why We Can’t Wait: Liberty, Equality, and the Fight for Justice,” will be explored during the event, followed by a community reception.

King Day at the Dome

Monday, Jan. 20 | 8 a.m. | Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington St.

Hosted by the NAACP South Carolina State Conference, this event begins with a prayer service and includes a march to the State House, followed by a rally at 10 a.m.

Storytelling Celebration at the Columbia Museum of Art

Monday, Jan. 20 | 1-3 p.m. | Columbia Museum of Art + Boyd Plaza

Enjoy free admission to the museum, with storytelling from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and line dancing on Boyd Plaza hosted by the Friends of African American Art and Culture.

37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration

Saturday, Jan. 25 | 4 p.m. | Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.

Join the City of Columbia to honor Dr. King. A Wreath Laying Ceremony will precede the event at 3:06 p.m. at the corner of Greene and Harden streets.