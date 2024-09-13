What’s New at the 2024 South Carolina State Fair

Celebrate the Palmetto State at this year’s State Fair, happening Wednesday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 20. With the theme “46 Reasons to Celebrate South Carolina,” the fair will showcase the history, culture, and charm of all 46 counties — bringing everything from the mountains to the coast to life over 12 exciting days.

Here’s what’s new this year:

46 Reasons to Celebrate SC exhibit

This interactive exhibit in the Ruff Building — where the Dinosaurs were last year — highlights what makes each county special. From the history of stock car racing in Darlington to the pottery of Edgefield, the exhibit highlights what makes each county special. Make sure to mark your county on the giant map + participate in County Karaoke .

Rocket Plaza

Located near the iconic rocket where you “meet your mother,” the plaza will become a hub for entertainment. Performances include:



“Cast in Bronze” — A musical show featuring the world’s largest percussion instrument.

“The Farmer’s Daughter Show” — This comedy act features gymnastics, rope tricks, and a milk bottle walk finale that’s udderly hilarious.

hilarious. “The Silver Starlets” — This high-flying trapeze acrobatics act happens on a 20-foot rig.

“Major League Sports Show” — This act from Paz the Sports Guy is a blend of baseball and circus acrobatics.

South Carolina Grown Marketplace

The marketplace in the Rosewoods Ballroom will feature handcrafted goods, fresh produce, and unique local treasures, all made and grown in SC.

Discounted tickets

Save up to 50% by purchasing tickets at participating Circle K locations or online before Tuesday, Oct. 8. Tickets are $10 in advance, and ride vouchers are $32.

Plan your visit