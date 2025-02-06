Your Guide to Super Bowl LIX in Columbia

Get ready, Columbia — Super Bowl LIX is almost here. According to our recent poll, 66% of you will be watching from home, while others are heading to friends’ houses or local hotspots. Whether you’re cheering for the Eagles, backing the Chiefs, or just tuning in for the halftime show, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the big game on Sunday.

Game info

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

6:30 p.m. at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana Where to watch: Fox

Fox Halftime performer: Kendrick Lamar

Watch parties

Eagles Watch Party at Anchor Lanes| Cheer on the Eagles with a full bar, concessions, and the sounds of pins flying.

Market on Main | Enjoy specials like half-off MOM Burgers, $5 Sun Cruisers, and 20 wings for $20 during their watch party.

Pro Swing | Watch the game while hitting golf balls on simulators. Book a bay or rent the space for a private party.

Super Bowl eats (for home viewers)

Village Idiot Pizza | Dine-in special — 16” one-topping pizza and a pitcher of Bud Light for $18. Hosting at home? Grab two 16” pizzas and 25 wings for $59.

Home Team BBQ | Wings, ribs, nachos, and more for your game-day spread. Wings to-go are available by the dozen.

A Peace of Soul | Order the “wing” platters and “chicken” buckets available for pick-up on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Local connections

Test your knowledge on former Gamecocks and Clemson Tigers who are playing in the big game.

For a cause

Did you know — Columbia is the birthplace of the Souper Bowl of Caring, a national movement to combat hunger that began at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Consider donating to a local food charity while you enjoy the game.