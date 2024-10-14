Your Hogwarts acceptance letter is here

We hope you’re reading today’s email by the light of floating candles — and that it was delivered by your favorite owl.

Grab your wands, Cola, because tickets are now available for “Halloween at Hogwarts” with the SC Philharmonic. On Sunday, Oct. 27, you’re invited to the Koger Center to experience John Williams’ iconic works from the Harry Potter films, along with other musical tricks and treats.

Costumes are highly encouraged for this family-friendly matinee, and be sure to arrive early for Hogwarts-themed fun in the lobby (think: lightning bolt face painting, encounters with magical creatures courtesy of Carolina Wildlife, and photo ops).

Wingardium leviosa