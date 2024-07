Have you always wanted to see one of your favorite films accompanied by a live orchestra? Here’s your chance.

Led by Music Director Morihiko Nakahara, the South Carolina Philharmonic will be bringing John Williams’ unforgettable score to life during two screenings of “Star Wars: A New Hope” on Saturday, Aug. 25.

Grab the Han to your Leia, the R2-D2 to your C-3PO, or the Obi-Wan to your Luke and snag tickets for the 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. show.

May the force be with you