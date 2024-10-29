Meet Read Freely Fest, South Carolina’s new book festival

Richland Library will host the inaugural Read Freely Fest from Friday to Sunday, March 28-30, at its Main location in downtown Columbia. This free event celebrates storytelling, offering a mix of author talks, panels, book signings, and live performances.

What’s in store for the fest

The festival will feature a mix of bestselling and emerging authors, including a yet-to-be-announced bestselling musical mystery writer, a New York Times bestseller, and a Reese’s Book Club pick.

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend author talks, book signings, panels, and live cultural performances. All Good Books will serve as the official festival bookseller, offering most titles for purchase with authors available for signings.

Get involved