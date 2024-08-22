Columbia Museum of Art launches lunchtime folk series

Add a little harmony to your lunch with the Lunchtime Folk Music Series at Boyd Plaza. Starting in fall, Sean Thomson curated a lineup of local folk artists to play each Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11 | The Water Kickers + The Runout

Grab lunch from Heaven’s Cuisine while enjoying intricate harmonies of The Water Kickers and alt-country introspection of Jeff and Kelley Gregory of The Runout.

Friday, Oct. 18 | Admiral Radio + Branham Lowther

Pick up a meal from Venezuelan Good Food and savor the Americana styles of Admiral Radio and the masterful guitar picking of Branham Lowther.

Friday, Oct. 25 | The Post-Timey String Band + The Sound of Joy Band | Enjoy Tacos Oink Oink with quirky folk and world-fusion vibes.

Friday, Nov. 1 | Saul Seibert + Zach Seibert

Pair The Wurst Wagen with jazz-infused gypsy sounds of Saul Seibert and gritty old-school country of his brother Zach.

The series is supported by the Knight Foundation Fund at Central Carolina Community Foundation.