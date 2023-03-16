St. Patrick’s Day events to try in Columbia

Today is St. Patrick’s Day. Observed to honor the death of St. Patrick, the annual holiday is celebrated globally and often features traditional dishes, parades, and dancing.

Join in locally by dropping by these three local spots this weekend.

1️⃣ Liberty Tap Room is hosting a Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl event, happening today and tomorrow. Check out nine perks that come with your $9 ticket like free drinks, an after-party, and waived cover charges.

2️⃣ The Lake Carolina Farmer’s Market is highlighting a St. Patrick’s Day event happening at MJ’s Grill this weekend. Enjoy a lineup of green beers, food specials, and live music.

3️⃣ DYK O’Hara’s Public House is ranked as one of the nation’s best Irish pubs? Try the Lexington restaurant for yourself.

Bonus — Today is the last day to grab tickets to the annual St. Pat’s in Five Points Festival for $25. They will be $30 tomorrow at the gate.