Here are the details on the 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Morning of Remembrance event

The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation of South Carolina is hosting the 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Morning of Remembrance event today at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center at the 9/11 Memorial in front of the Wall of Remembrance Memorial Wall. The event begins with a prelude at 8 a.m. + the program begins at 8:40 a.m.

The ceremony pays tribute to SC’s first responders + military service members. Gov. Henry McMaster will offer remarks and recognize the ongoing contributions of first responders and the military. Special tributes will be paid to local heroes who lost their lives in service.

The ceremony includes moments of reflection, a roll call of South Carolina’s Fallen Heroes, a flyover, and musical selections. It will be broadcast on Facebook Live with sign language interpreters. The event is open to the public and free of charge.