Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with The Nick

The Nick is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a film series that kicked off yesterday with “Minari” — directed by Lee Isaac Chung — and running through Tuesday, May 28.

Pro tip: Sponsored by the SC Commission for Minority Affairs, tickets for all AAPI Month films are $5.

Featured films

“Everything Everywhere All At Once,” directed by Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert | Tuesday, May 14

This film explores the infinite possibilities of the multiverse, starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

“The Lunchbox,” directed by Ritesh Batra | Tuesday, May 21

Enjoy a heartwarming drama set in Mumbai, featuring an unexpected connection formed through a lunch delivery.

Bonus: A talkback with Omme-Salma Rahemtullah and Sangeeta Charpe will take place after the showing.

“Whale Rider,” directed by Niki Caro | Tuesday, May 28

“Whale Rider” tells the story of a young Maori girl named Kahu Paikea Apirana as she defies tradition and discovers her destiny in New Zealand.