Now here’s a great Valentine’s Day date idea. Treat your Valentine (or BFF) to the South Carolina State Museum’s Feb. 14 event, Amore Under the Stars — they’ve got a sweet night planned for lovers and friends, including:



Delicious food, desserts, and a champagne bar

Live music from the ColaJazz Little Big Band

A special planetarium experience + night sky-observing

A romantic tour through the museum’s galleries

Tickets are $80 per person, and museum members get a discount. 👀 *