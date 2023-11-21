Winter concerts in the Midlands

Baby, it’s cold outside, so let’s take a look at some upcoming winter shows where you can stay warm inside dancing to the funky jams of Lettuce or laughing out loud with comedian Shane Gillis.

This is just the tip of the live performance iceberg, check out our calendar for 100+ more events happening around the Midlands.

Shane Gillis | Friday, Dec. 1 | Township Auditorium | $178+ | Known for sharp, unfiltered comedy, Shane Gillis brings his unique humor to the stage, blending edginess with captivating storytelling.

USC Symphony Orchestra: Scott Weiss - Soul Bass | Tuesday, Dec. 5 | Koger Center For The Arts | $61+ | Led by Scott Weiss, the USC Symphony Orchestra presents “Soul Bass,” a performance blending classical finesse with soulful depth.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra | Friday, Dec. 8 | Colonial Life Arena | $70+ | Experience the electrifying performance of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, known for its blend of classical and rock music.

Yacht Rock Revue | Friday, Dec. 15 | Township Auditorium | $62+ | Sail into a night of smooth melodies with Yacht Rock Revue, delivering the best of 1970s and 1980s soft rock.

Jeezy & K. Michelle | Saturday, Dec. 16 | Township Auditorium | $98+ | Jeezy, formerly known as Young Jeezy, is an American rapper known for his role in popularizing trap music with hits like “Soul Survivor.” K. Michelle is an American R&B singer and reality TV personality, known for her songs like “Can’t Raise a Man,” which delve into themes of love and personal struggle.

Celtic Woman - Christmas Symphony | Wednesday, Dec. 20 | Koger Center For The Arts | $101+ | Celebrate the holiday season with the enchanting voices of Celtic Woman, accompanied by a full symphony orchestra.

Eve of The Eve of The Eve: Jazz Holiday Celebration | Friday, Dec. 22 | Koger Center For The Arts | $50+ | Immerse in the festive spirit with a jazz celebration, featuring soulful renditions of holiday classics.

Rumours - A Fleetwood Mac Tribute | Saturday, Jan. 6 | Harbison Theatre at Midlands Tech | $62+ | This tribute band accurately recreates the iconic sound and style of Fleetwood Mac, offering fans a nostalgic musical experience.

Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken | Thursday, Jan. 25 | Harbison Theatre At Midlands Tech | $89+ | Relive the magic of American Idol with a special concert by Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken.

San Holo | Wednesday, Jan. 31 | The Senate at Tin Roof | $28+ | Electronic music artist San Holo infuses innovative soundscapes with captivating rhythms, creating an immersive musical experience.

The Red Clay Strays | Friday, Feb. 2 | The Senate | $36+ | Blending Southern rock with country and blues, The Red Clay Strays deliver a high-energy, authentic performance

49 Winchester | Monday, Feb. 19 | The Senate | $39+ | Rooted in Americana, 49 Winchester offers a blend of heartfelt lyrics and rustic melodies, embodying the spirit of folk and country.

Lettuce | Thursday, Feb. 22 | The Senate at Tin Roof | $50+ | Groove to the funk and soul beats of Lettuce, a band known for their electrifying performances.

Gladys Knight | Friday, Feb. 23 | Township Auditorium | $70+ | Enjoy a legendary evening with the Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, and her timeless hits.

Katt Williams | Saturday, Feb. 24 | Colonial Life Arena | $81+ | Comedian Katt Williams is known for his insightful, often provocative stand-up, blending humor with social commentary.

Lauren Daigle | Saturday, Feb. 24 | Colonial Life Arena | $41+ | Lauren Daigle is a contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter, known for her rich, smoky vocals, and ability to infuse pop elements into her spiritually uplifting songs.