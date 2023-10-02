Events

A South Carolina State Fair preview for Columbia, SC

This year’s SC State Fair will take place Wednesday, Oct. 11, and run through Sunday, Oct. 22.

October 2, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
State Fair

The fair will run from Wed., Oct 11-Sun., Oct. 22. | Photo provided by the South Carolina State Fair

Table of Contents
🎡 Rides
🍩 Food
🎪 Entertainment
🐄 Don't forget about
🎟 Tickets

You can’t spell friend without fried. The wafting aroma of fried food is one of the biggest indicators that the South Carolina State Fair our state’s biggest event, featuring ~500,000 visitors — is returning.

So, what can you expect at the fair this year?

SC_State_Fair

Pro tip: Fairgoers can experience unlimited rides with a POP wristband. | Photo by Forrest Clonts and SC State Fair

🎡 Rides

With nearly 70 rides, from heart-pounding high-flying adventures to timeless family favorites, here are some of the exciting rides you can expect:

  • The Zipper: Returning with thrilling vertical G-forces, spins, and delightful surprises.
  • The Wave Swinger: This ride tilts at its peak, offering a cooling breeze as it takes riders of all ages to new heights.
  • Flying Dumbos: This kiddie ride sends young ones soaring.
  • Double Decker Carousel: The enchanting double-decker carousel is making a comeback.
  • Celebration Wheel: A 150-foot Ferris wheel that accommodates up to six people, providing breathtaking views of Columbia.

Pro tip: Purchase a Pay-One-Price (POP) voucher. Fairgoers can experience unlimited rides with a POP wristband. New this year — Pay-One-Price vouchers can be used to enjoy unlimited rides for any ride, including the 150-foot “Celebration Wheel.”

SC state fair pickle pizza

This pizza is kind of a big dill. | Photo provided by the SC State Fair

🍩 Food

Guests can enjoy ~90 food vendors, including 13 new options. Get excited for options like:

  • Billy G’s Carolina BBQ
  • Pumpkin spice funnel cake
  • Dill pickle pizza
  • Donut dog
  • Wisconsin cheese curds
  • Fried salted caramel pretzel brownies
  • Mighty mango tea
  • Oliver Gospel Mission coffee
  • See a map of the vendors here.

🎪 Entertainment

  • CIRCUS | The circus will be performing three 40-minute-long shows each day. Shows begin at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The CIRCUS is free with admission + is located near the South Gate Entrance.
  • Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition | Immerse yourself in the life of Princess Diana with a unique walkthrough documentary showcasing iconic and intimate moments in Royal Family history from Diana’s perspective.
  • Music | See a lineup of shows each night on the Pepsi Place Stage at 7 p.m.
  • See more entertainment options here.

🐄 Don’t forget about

  • Agriculture and livestock exhibits
  • The pig races
  • Located inside the Pro Kitchen Cookie Kitchen, Oliver Gospel Mission will be selling coffee. Buy a cup of coffee and a meal is given to a neighbor in need. Purchase coffee beans, and you provide shelter for someone experiencing homelessness.
  • See more attraction options here.

🎟 Tickets

Purchase discount admission tickets ($10 per person) online or at a Circle K. See all special admission deals.