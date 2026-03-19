Women leaders making waves in Columbia

We asked who’s a woman in Columbia making waves right now, and wow — you delivered. Here are the first 20 local women leading companies, launching ideas, and shaping the region’s future, with many more to come.

Note: Submissions have been lightly edited for grammar, clarity, and length.

Barbara Ball, Publisher + Owner, The Blythewood Voice | Owner and publisher of the local paper, now serving as president of the SC Press Association.

Casiphia Wohlfeld, M.S., CCC-SLP, Founder, Talk With Me Speech Therapy | Runs a pediatric speech and language clinic, investing in the next generation of leaders.

Deonna Wylie, Founder, Cola Rosé Shower | Founded this event to empower women and spark open conversations around fertility and women’s health.

Dr. Amalia Luxardo, CEO, Women’s Rights & Empowerment Network (WREN) | A visionary leader advancing women’s voices across South Carolina through advocacy, civic engagement, and policy-shaping work. | Nominated by Tori N.

Dr. Kim D. Moore, Superintendent, Richland County School District Two | The first female African American Superintendent of Richland County School District Two has achieved unprecedented student academic achievement since assuming leadership of the District.

Hannah Buckner, Co-founder, Level | A staple in Columbia’s fitness scene, empowering clients and training the next generation of instructors. | Nominated by Elizabeth B.

Jeanette Smith, Blythewood Garden Club, Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia Board Member | Jeanette, a UofSC graduate in her 90s, remains very active in her community. She’s involved with the Blythewood Garden Club and serves on the Board of the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. She has chaired many of the Council’s February Fundraisers, even performing a traditional Latin dance this year. A featured writer and local media presence, Jeanette isn’t just keeping up with women half her age — she’s showing them how to live well. | Nominated by Molly R.

Jessica Corley, Founder, Jessica Corley Law Firm | Leads with a client-centered approach rooted in compassionate advocacy and strong legal results, building a reputation for dedicated representation, meaningful community impact, and guiding clients through difficult moments with care.

Jennifer Feliciano, President, Central Carolina REALTORS® Association | Feliciano is the first Latina president of the Central Carolina Realtors Association. | Nominated by Monica R-C.

Kaitlyn Van Bean, Founder + Owner, Rise Fitness + Wellness | Has created an inclusive, community-centered space where women of all body types feel strong and supported, driven by a passion for accessible Pilates and whole-person wellness.

Kelly Glynn, Columbia Food & Wine Festival + Village Idiot Pizza Owner | The behind-the-scenes force leading logistics for one of the region’s largest culinary events — managing 100+ participants with ease (but she’d never toot her own horn). | Nominated by Ashley E.

Kristie Jones, Founder, Peace of Mind | An educator and businesswoman behind a tutoring center and micro school serving hundreds of students, beloved by families and staff alike. | Nominated by Elizabeth B.

Kyla Bailey, Better Home and Gardens Real Estate Medley; Owner of Glenwood Investment Partners; Co-owner of Carolina Fence Group, LLC; Co-owner of 1-800 Striper of Columbia |Kyla is a risk-taking entrepreneur passionate about building and strengthening the Columbia community, with ownership across real estate, fencing, and parking services.

Lisa Cole, CEO, Literacy SC | Leads a nonprofit changing lives through one-on-one reading tutoring, securing funding and partnerships to support adult learners across Richland, Lexington, and Aiken counties. | Nominated by Meredith G.

Lochlan Wooten, COO, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden | Leads a dynamic team at the South’s most visited zoo, ensuring that more than 1.2 million guests each year have a world-class experience — and learn how to protect the planet without leaving Columbia.

Lorie Gardner, CEO + Partner, Mad Monkey, Inc | When asked what it takes to be a successful CEO, she says it’s knowing “what you suck at.” An ADDY Award winner, including Best of Show, her success is rooted in curiosity, storytelling, and a gift for lifting others.

Merritt McNeely, CEO, Flock and Rally | A powerhouse of influence, vision, and community leadership in South Carolina. Since 2018, she has helped transform the agency into a fully integrated strategic firm serving high-profile clients across the state and beyond. | Nominated by Anna Kate T.

Shannon Henry, President + Founder, SASS Go | Leading the charge in violence prevention and survivor recovery, including creating the Green Screen initiative with the AG’s office to address mass drugging incidents. | Nominated by Kristen M.

Sheldon Paschal, Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement, United Way of the Midlands | Sheldon is dedicated to the community where she was born and raised. A leader at United Way, she works to strengthen and support the community we all call home. Accomplished in the arts, she uses her talents to support youth and participates in plays to give back beyond her career. | Nominated by Libby Anne I.

Victoria Dixon Mokeba, Founding Director + CEO, Carolina School for Inquiry | A visionary leader behind the Richland One public charter elementary school.