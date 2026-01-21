Meet BizBrief Editor:
Each week, I keep a close eye on Columbia's business scene—reading every major local outlet, company announcement, and industry update so you don't have to. I pull together what actually matters and break it down into a quick, easy read.
Here's what I'm watching for you:
- • Columbia business headlines and why they matter
- • Company announcements and key developments
- • Podcasts and thoughtful insights worth your time
- • Leads, job openings, and commercial listings
The 59-room Lantern Columbia opens inside the former fire station as the Vista continues evolving.
Get your calendars out and start booking your reservations at these Midlands eateries offering special dishes, menus, and deals for a limited time during Restaurant Week South Carolina.
Block parties, early ball drops, free games — whatever your vibe, there’s a Columbia-area New Year’s Eve for you.
South Carolina is reshaping its offense with coordinator Kendal Briles and longtime assistants Stan Drayton and Randy Clements joining Shane Beamer’s staff.
Registration is open for MAI’s spring Audio Engineering Certificate, a six-month program led by Jam Room’s Jay Matheson.
The $80 million LOCAL Columbia development will add new apartments, retail space, parking, and streetscape improvements just one block from the State House.
CF Evans has started building 2222 Main View, a 320-unit luxury apartment project coming to Main Street by 2027.
Our readers have spoken — here are the best local spots our city has to offer, from the best coffee shop to the best apartment complex to the best dentist.
It’s not just your year in music — we’ve also rounded up your year in local news.
Publix will open a new 50,000-sqft downtown store in the BullStreet District, expanding walkable grocery access with construction starting in 2026.
Slip 53, a coastal-inspired oyster and seafood spot, will open in the former Pecknel Music Co. building.
