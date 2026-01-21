Here's what I'm watching for you:

• Columbia business headlines and why they matter

• Company announcements and key developments

• Podcasts and thoughtful insights worth your time

• Leads, job openings, and commercial listings

Each week, I keep a close eye on Columbia's business scene—reading every major local outlet, company announcement, and industry update so you don't have to. I pull together what actually matters and break it down into a quick, easy read.