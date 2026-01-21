Meet BizBrief Editor:

Cat Gillihan
Each week, I keep a close eye on Columbia's business scene—reading every major local outlet, company announcement, and industry update so you don't have to. I pull together what actually matters and break it down into a quick, easy read.

Here's what I'm watching for you:
  • • Columbia business headlines and why they matter
  • • Company announcements and key developments
  • • Podcasts and thoughtful insights worth your time
  • • Leads, job openings, and commercial listings
    •
Latest Articles

City
New boutique hotel opens in historic fire station in the Vista
The 59-room Lantern Columbia opens inside the former fire station as the Vista continues evolving.
January 21, 2026 02:53 PM
 · 
David Stringer
Food

Wine and dine around Columbia for Restaurant Week South Carolina
Get your calendars out and start booking your reservations at these Midlands eateries offering special dishes, menus, and deals for a limited time during Restaurant Week South Carolina.
January 8, 2026
 · 
David Stringer
Events
12 New Year’s Eve events in Columbia to ring in 2026
Block parties, early ball drops, free games — whatever your vibe, there’s a Columbia-area New Year’s Eve for you.
December 16, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Sports
Beamer rebuilds Gamecocks’ offense with trio of hires
South Carolina is reshaping its offense with coordinator Kendal Briles and longtime assistants Stan Drayton and Randy Clements joining Shane Beamer’s staff.
December 11, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Business
A spring class for future music industry pros
Registration is open for MAI’s spring Audio Engineering Certificate, a six-month program led by Jam Room’s Jay Matheson.
December 10, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Development
Vista block along Senate Street set for redevelopment
The $80 million LOCAL Columbia development will add new apartments, retail space, parking, and streetscape improvements just one block from the State House.
December 10, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Development
Work on 2222 Main View apartments is underway
CF Evans has started building 2222 Main View, a 320-unit luxury apartment project coming to Main Street by 2027.
December 8, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Small Business
Winners announced for COLAtoday’s Best 2025
Our readers have spoken — here are the best local spots our city has to offer, from the best coffee shop to the best apartment complex to the best dentist.
December 8, 2025
 · 
Sarah Leonhardt
City
COLAtoday 2025 Recap: The big news stories of 2025
It’s not just your year in music — we’ve also rounded up your year in local news.
December 4, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Business
Publix to open new downtown store in BullStreet District
Publix will open a new 50,000-sqft downtown store in the BullStreet District, expanding walkable grocery access with construction starting in 2026.
December 3, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Business
Slip 53 to open in Five Points in spring 2026
Slip 53, a coastal-inspired oyster and seafood spot, will open in the former Pecknel Music Co. building.
December 2, 2025
 · 
David Stringer

