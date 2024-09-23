Columbia Chamber honors local leaders at 121st Annual Gala

Dust off those dresses and tuxedos, the Columbia Chamber will celebrate the 121st Annual Gala on Thursday, Oct. 3 under the lights on the 1600 Block of Main Street. The event features local food, live music, and awards for Midlands leaders.
The annual event from the Columbia Chamber of Commerce honors individuals dedicated to improving the Midlands region. The event, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, will recognize the following award recipients:
- Young Professional of the Year: Shayla Merritt, Cyberwoven (Sponsored by Founders Federal Credit Union)
- Joe Taylor Public Servant Award: Nikki Setzler, SC State Senator (Sponsored by Prisma Health)
- Diplomat of the Year: Terry Judy, Gatlic Group (Sponsored by Mark Anthony Brewing)
- Military Advocate of the Year: Jennifer Harding, ESGR (Sponsored by Dominion Energy)
- Ambassador of the Year: Keller Kissam, Dominion Energy (Sponsored by Colonial Life)
- Partner of the Year: Hollow Creek Distillery