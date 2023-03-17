SUBSCRIBE

News
Dall E 2 recreates Columbia
Using DALL E 2, we created various scenes in the Soda City.
March 17, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
A bucket of freshly picked strawberries from Bush-n-Vine, a u-pick farm in the Olde English District.
Sponsored
3 u-pick farms to check out this spring 🍓
Fresh fruits make the spring season even sweeter.
Sponsored
Wisteria
Outdoors
What’s with the wisteria?
The story behind the purple flowers that look like grapes.
March 16, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
golfer doing a swing motion with a coach watching
Sponsored
Love golf? Play your best with Prisma Health Apex Golf Performance.
See where advanced technology meets industry expertise to improve your range of motion and golf performance.
Sponsored
COLAC BlueMKT-MarchMadness-Feature Image.png
Sports
Best annual festival in Columbia
Help us pick Cola’s best fest.
March 15, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
NCAA WOMENS BASKETBALL: MAR 05 2023 Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship - Tennessee vs South Carolina
Sports
Gamecocks WBB Top seed in the NCAA Tournament
Let the madness begin.
March 13, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
doctor speaking to man about his health
Sponsored
Prisma Health On Call: Ask the experts your men’s health questions 🙋‍♂️
What men’s health questions do you have for Prisma Health specialists?
Sponsored
A Polo player on a horse at one of the events during the Aiken Triple Crown.
Sponsored
These 3 equestrian events are sure to stirrup excitement 🏇
Sponsored
two students look at a laptop
Sponsored
A career in tech is calling (and this program can help) 💻
With a variety of virtual + in-person courses, Flatiron School is designed to help Soda Citizens prepare for a career in tech.
Sponsored
Cambria Hotel
Biz
Celebrating Columbia Chamber’s 2023 Impact Award winners
See who’s been impacting business development around our city.
March 8, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
202107_ambassadors071 Lee Snelgrove Ambassador.jpg
Sponsored
Enjoy an outdoor getaway right here in Cola
No need to pack a bag — we’re going on an adventure right here in our hometown.
Sponsored
COLAC BlueMKT-MarchMadness-Feature Image.png
Instagram
COLAtoday’s 2023 festival and annual events bracket
March 7, 2023
 · 
Katie Smith
A maki donut paired with Sake.
Sponsored
Let’s “maki” this week special with this special 🍣
Sponsored
Columbia Hurling Club
Sports
Catch the Gaelic game of hurling in Columbia, SC
We’re breaking down the Irish sport of hurling including its rules and where you can catch a game.
March 7, 2023
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
reverent-ornament-cma-4.JPG
Sponsored
Try This: “Reverent Ornament: Art from the Islamic World”
We checked out the Columbia Museum of Art’s new exhibition, on view through May 14, 2023.
Sponsored
Scout.jpeg
Development
Scout Motors to build manufacturing plant in Columbia
Scout Motors Inc., is hittin’ the road
March 3, 2023
The outside of the Columbiana Station.
Sponsored
Be the Broker: Who do you want to see move into Columbiana Station?
We want to know what you think should open up in this space.
Sponsored
The Dens Hotel Trundle
Development
Hotel Trundle’s expanding into Cottontown
We got an inside peek into the four new spaces, opening this spring.
March 2, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
A parade during Artisphere in Downtown Greenville
Sponsored
Spring getaway: 6 Greenville events worth traveling for
Pack your bags, COLA — we’re heading to Greenville.
Sponsored
4Y3A5476.jpg
Development
What’s new in the Five Points District?
Over the past year, eight new food and retail businesses have opened in the Five Points District.
March 1, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
A preview of the desert biome at the new Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center.
Sponsored
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden’s new Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center
Sponsored
4Y3A5392.jpg
Eat and Drink
Biscuit making 101 at Lizard’s Thicket
Lizard’s Thicket has been making its biscuits fresh each morning for 45 years.
February 27, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
A customer eating Boku's Lunch Bento Box with chopsticks.
Sponsored
Need a new lunch spot? 🍱
Switch up your lunchtime routine with Boku Kitchen & Saloon’s flavorful dishes.
Sponsored
Busted Plug Lee Snelgrove.jpeg
News
Busted Plug towed away
The Busted Plug was constructed in 2001 by Blue Sky in honor of his father who was state fire marshall.
February 23, 2023
Finlay Park
Civic
Finlay Park’s revitalization project
Funding was approved and a groundbreaking is in the near future.
February 22, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
COLA.GVL.Prisma Health On Call heart.1.11.23.jpg
Sponsored
Prisma Health On Call: Answers to your heart health questions 🫀
Prisma Health’s heart and vascular specialists are back — and they have answers to readers’ heart-related questions.
Sponsored
A wide shot of the spacious living room in one of the townhome units.
Sponsored
These townhomes combine historic charm and modern living
A former school building in Earlewood has been transformed into 11 unique townhomes.
Sponsored
south main capital district area plan
Civic
South Main Street’s redevelopment plan.
Picture more trees, buried powerlines, more pedestrian space, narrower streets, and more.
February 20, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
riverdrive.jpg
General
5 Homes for sale in Columbia
These five homes all offer something different and are conveniently located near downtown.
February 17, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
Arts & Draughts live music
Sponsored
Try This: Arts & Draughts at the Columbia Museum of Art
Explore multiple facets of art (and create your own) at this bi-annual, local event.
Sponsored
