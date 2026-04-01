Catch Congaree’s fireflies glow

The lottery for the 2026 Synchronous
Hippo Firefly Viewing Event at Congaree National Park is almost here (remember that Jeopardy moment).
Here’s what to know before it opens:
- Viewing dates: Wednesday, May 13 through Wednesday, May 20
- Lottery window: Opens 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 7 and closes 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14
- How to enter: Online only (no phone entries)
- Limit: One application per household
- Cost: $1 non-refundable entry fee, and it is $24 if selected
- Winners notified: Thursday, April 17
- What you get: One vehicle pass for a single evening viewing
Each spring, Congaree National Park becomes one of just a handful of places in North America where synchronous fireflies put on a coordinated light display, flashing in near-perfect unison as part of their mating ritual. The phenomenon lasts only a short window each year, which is why access is limited + demand is high.
If you’re selected, you’ll step into an old-growth floodplain forest just outside Columbia for a rare experience that draws visitors from across the country.
May the odds be ever in your glowing favor.