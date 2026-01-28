Events

Editor’s Pick: Bird Photographer of the Year lands at SC State Museum

An international bird photography exhibition opens in Columbia this spring, with local bird highlights and the upcoming Flock Fest.

January 28, 2026 • 
David Stringer
BPOTY Large.png

The new exhibit features 70 award-winning images from international photographers. | Photo via SC State Museum and BPOTY

Spring migration season brings an international bird photography exhibition to Columbia. “Bird Photographer of the Year” lands Saturday, March 7 at the South Carolina State Museum, featuring 70 award-winning images from photographers in 115 countries. The photos capture birds in motion, in flight, and in rare, intimate moments across a wide range of habitats.

The exhibition also makes room for a closer-to-home perspective. South Carolina Wings of Wonder highlights bird species found across the Palmetto State using the museum’s natural history collection. Flock Fest follows on Saturday, March 21, a bird-filled day with hands-on activities, guided tours, and easy ways to get involved with local birding and conservation groups.