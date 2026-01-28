Editor’s Pick: Bird Photographer of the Year lands at SC State Museum

Spring migration season brings an international bird photography exhibition to Columbia. “Bird Photographer of the Year” lands Saturday, March 7 at the South Carolina State Museum, featuring 70 award-winning images from photographers in 115 countries. The photos capture birds in motion, in flight, and in rare, intimate moments across a wide range of habitats.

The exhibition also makes room for a closer-to-home perspective. South Carolina Wings of Wonder highlights bird species found across the Palmetto State using the museum’s natural history collection. Flock Fest follows on Saturday, March 21, a bird-filled day with hands-on activities, guided tours, and easy ways to get involved with local birding and conservation groups.