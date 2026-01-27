Event Spotlight: SoulHAUS Sessions with Cecil J. Williams

The Koger Center for the Arts will host a special edition of SoulHAUS Sessions on Thursday, Feb. 27, featuring an intimate conversation with photographer and civil rights documentarian Cecil J. Williams.

Hosted by Preach Jacobs, the conversation will explore Williams’ lifelong work capturing pivotal moments of the Civil Rights Movement and preserving history through photography. Born in Orangeburg and a Claflin University graduate, Williams began documenting the movement at a young age, later becoming the youngest-ever photographer for JET Magazine and co-founding SC’s civil rights museum.

Tickets are $10, and doors open at 5 p.m., with the conversation starting at 6 p.m.