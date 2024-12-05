How you can participate in the Uptown Holiday Hop event happening this weekend

Celebrate the season + local businesses with the Uptown Holiday Hop event, happening on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 4-8 p.m. Neighbors and businesses throughout Elmwood, Earlewood, and Cottontown are hosting a festive evening filled with local art, holiday shopping, a pig pickin’, oyster roast, live music, and the third annual Sitar Christmas.

Ways to participate

Curiosity Coffee Bar: Enjoy a free wine tasting, a makers market, and several Sitar Christmas sets.

Gardener’s Outpost: Hosting Kokedama wrapping (see examples), an artisan market + live music

Indah Coffee: Hosting an artisan market + live music

Vino Garage: Sip + munch on wine and charcuterie deals

The War Mouth: For $45 enjoy an all-you-can-eat pig pickin’ + oyster roast

Il Focalare: Offering $10 glasses of wine