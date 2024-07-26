Join in on the soccer ball scavenger hunt at this week’s First Thursday on Main event

Didn’t buy tickets to the Rivals in Red Liverpool vs. Manchester United game, happening on Saturday, Aug. 3? There are still several local ways to be involved in the soccer fun, including a soccer ball scavenger hunt.

At this week’s First Thursday on Main event (Thursday, Aug. 1,) 20 soccer balls donated by South Carolina United FC will be hidden inside various Main Street District businesses.

The goal

If you find any of the soccer balls, you get to keep it. Note: Please limit one ball per household. There’s a catch — 20 local artists have re-designed and painted them in their unique art style, so each soccer ball now showcases an original piece of local art.

The scavenger hunt begins at 6 p.m. Those who find the balls are encouraged to post them on social media, tag the First Thursday on Main account, and use the hashtag #FTOMSoccerballArt so everyone can see local artist’s creations.