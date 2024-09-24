Local annual gingerbread house competition is scheduled for November

The second annual South Carolina Gingerbread House Competition is set to commence on Saturday, Dec. 7 to benefit Home Works of America, a nonprofit that repairs homes for low-income families across SC.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., locals will be able to browse hand-crafted gingerbread creations from teams inside of AIA Columbia on Main Street. All team sizes + skill levels are invited to compete. The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 15.

“We are thrilled to host this event for the second year,” Cole Davis, SC Gingerbread House Competition President and head of Business Development at Davis Architecture said. “The gingerbread house competition is a wonderful way to bring together professionals in the design/build community, support a great cause, and celebrate the holiday season.”

Competition categories

Best in Show

2nd Place

3rd Place

People’s Choice

The event is free for spectators but participants will pay an entry fee. Proceeds from team entry fees + donations will support Home Works of America.