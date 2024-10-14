Preview of this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights

The Columbia Fireflies announced tickets for 2024 Fireflies Holiday Lights go on sale today at 10 a.m. Here’s what you can expect at this year’s holiday light show. Spoiler alert — it will feature more lights + entertainment for the whole family.

What’s new

The Fireflies added a new VIP experience with Igloos on the infield, giving visitors a chance to be and dine amid the lights. Each Igloo on the infield package is $180 per night, seats six + comes with:



Six general admission tickets

A charcuterie board

Bottomless hot chocolate and coffee

Six bottled waters

12 freshly baked cookies

Bonus: Guests can also purchase beer, wine, and canned cocktails.

Food

The concession stands are also getting an upgrade, serving cookies, bowls of homemade chili + chicken noodle soup, s’mores, and more.

Activities

Write letters to Santa

Go on a scavenger hunt

Create fun crafts

Roast s’mores at fire pits

Ride around the concourse in the Thermal Technologies Fireflies Express

The Fireflies Holiday Lights will run nightly from Friday, Nov. 15 to Saturday, Jan. 4 — exclusion dates apply. Purchase tickets in November for $10 + in December and January for $12.