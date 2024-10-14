Support Us Button Widget
Preview of this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights

This year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights promises to be bigger, better, and brighter. See what packages, food options, and activities are available for the whole family.

October 14, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
See over one million lights at Fireflies Holiday Lights

Photo by @colafireflies

The Columbia Fireflies announced tickets for 2024 Fireflies Holiday Lights go on sale today at 10 a.m. Here’s what you can expect at this year’s holiday light show. Spoiler alert — it will feature more lights + entertainment for the whole family.

What’s new

The Fireflies added a new VIP experience with Igloos on the infield, giving visitors a chance to be and dine amid the lights. Each Igloo on the infield package is $180 per night, seats six + comes with:

  • Six general admission tickets
  • A charcuterie board
  • Bottomless hot chocolate and coffee
  • Six bottled waters
  • 12 freshly baked cookies

Bonus: Guests can also purchase beer, wine, and canned cocktails.

Food

The concession stands are also getting an upgrade, serving cookies, bowls of homemade chili + chicken noodle soup, s’mores, and more.

Activities

  • Write letters to Santa
  • Go on a scavenger hunt
  • Create fun crafts
  • Roast s’mores at fire pits
  • Ride around the concourse in the Thermal Technologies Fireflies Express

The Fireflies Holiday Lights will run nightly from Friday, Nov. 15 to Saturday, Jan. 4 — exclusion dates apply. Purchase tickets in November for $10 + in December and January for $12.