The 4th annual Cola Rosé Shower is returning to Williams-Brice Stadium

Cola Rosé Shower — a local organization focused on raising awareness for women’s healthcare in the Midlands — will return to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 8. From 3 to 7 p.m., the beloved stadium will be decked out in pink instead of garnet for a day.

Participate

Last year’s shower event collected over 48,000 feminine products from ~300 attendees. If you plan to attend this year’s event, all participants must:



Be 21 years old or older

Wear pink

Bring feminine hygiene products to donate to nonprofits like Sistercare The Period Project

Guests can also enjoy sips of rosé and frosé at the open bar + dine on bites catered by Southern Way Catering while they dance the day away to hits with Shejay T.O. — the Gamecock Women’s Basketball DJ.

Purchase tickets

Tickets are currently $75 and will be $85 at the door.