The 4th annual Cola Rosé Shower is returning to Williams-Brice Stadium

Wear pink to the 4th annual Cola Rosé Shower event and donate feminine hygiene products all while raising awareness on women’s healthcare in the Midlands.

January 22, 2025 • 
Samantha Robertson
Make plans to attend the 4th Annual Cola Rosé Shower benefiting Sistercare and the Period Project. | Photo by Melissa G Photography

Cola Rosé Shower — a local organization focused on raising awareness for women’s healthcare in the Midlands — will return to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 8. From 3 to 7 p.m., the beloved stadium will be decked out in pink instead of garnet for a day.

Participate

Last year’s shower event collected over 48,000 feminine products from ~300 attendees. If you plan to attend this year’s event, all participants must:

Guests can also enjoy sips of rosé and frosé at the open bar + dine on bites catered by Southern Way Catering while they dance the day away to hits with Shejay T.O. — the Gamecock Women’s Basketball DJ.

Purchase tickets

Tickets are currently $75 and will be $85 at the door.