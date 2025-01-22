The 4th annual Cola Rosé Shower is returning to Williams-Brice Stadium

Cola Rosé Shower — a local organization focused on raising awareness for women’s healthcare in the Midlands — will return to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 8. From 3 to 7 p.m., the beloved stadium will be decked out in pink instead of garnet for a day.
Participate
Last year’s shower event collected over 48,000 feminine products from ~300 attendees. If you plan to attend this year’s event, all participants must:
- Be 21 years old or older
- Wear pink
- Bring feminine hygiene products to donate to nonprofits like Sistercare and The Period Project
Guests can also enjoy sips of rosé and frosé at the open bar + dine on bites catered by Southern Way Catering while they dance the day away to hits with Shejay T.O. — the Gamecock Women’s Basketball DJ.
Purchase tickets
Tickets are currently $75 and will be $85 at the door.