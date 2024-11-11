Usher in the holiday season with these 10 local holiday lighting ceremonies around the Midlands

The holidays are around the corner + a way to usher them in is by attending local tree or menorah lighting ceremonies, showcasing bright lights, a cozy, communal atmosphere, and family-friendly activities. So invite your blockhead friends, and gather ‘round with locals to see the Midlands light up.

holiday lighting ceremonies

39th annual Vista Lights | Thursday, Nov. 21 | 6-10 p.m. | This event features a tree lighting ceremony in the Vista District. Look forward to 60+ galleries, shops, and restaurants, live music by the Station Seven Band, special appearances by Santa, and more.

58th Annual Governor’s Carolighting | Sunday, Nov. 24 | 4:30-7 p.m. | Gather on the capitol grounds for the annual lighting of the state Christmas tree. Look forward to visits from Santa + live music from regional artists.

Town of Blythewood tree lighting | Sunday, Dec. 1 | 5 p.m. | In Blythewood, the tree lighting ceremony in front of Town Hall kicks off the evening. After the lighting, locals are encouraged to head to Doko Meadows Park for a live concert + food trucks.

City of Forest Acres tree lighting | Tuesday, Dec. 3 | 5-8 p.m. | Head to the Lowe’s Foods Shopping Center for a tree lighting, free hot cocoa, face painting, holiday characters (like the Grinch + Santa), and a DJ. Dinner, drinks, and desserts will be on-site for purchase.

Town of Irmo tree lighting | Tuesday, Dec. 3 | 6 p.m. | Head to Irmo Town Park for festivities. Look forward to local school choirs and decorations created by SC Career Kids. After the tree lighting, the community is treated to pizza, hot chocolate, and cookies. Psst — we hear Santa will make an appearance.

Cayce Tree Lighting Ceremony | Thursday, Dec. 5 | The City of Cayce’s tree lighting ceremony, happening at City Hall, will kick off Christmas in Cayce — a three-day holiday celebration. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance, local school choirs will perform, and locals can indulge in hot cocoa and sweet treats.

Fort Jackson’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting | Friday, Dec. 6 | 5-7 p.m. | Head to Patriot’s Park to browse a holiday market, order from food trucks, and listen to live music before the tree lighting countdown begins.

The Town of Lexington’s Carolighting Ceremony | Friday, Dec. 6 | 6:30 p.m. | Join the Town of Lexington at the Icehouse Amphitheater on Friday, Dec. 6 to take pictures with Santa from 4-8 p.m., and watch the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Pro tip: food will be available for purchase.

West Columbia’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting | Friday, Dec. 6 | 6:30 p.m. | West Columbia residents will stroll to City Hall before being entertained by area school children’s art + music. Look forward to — Mrs. Claus will be reading a few Santa letters from children who visited Santa’s Post Office at Carraway Park + cookies with hot chocolate.

Annual Statehouse Menorah Lighting | Monday, Dec. 30 | 5-7 p.m. | Join the Columbia Jewish Federation + local leaders for the annual lighting of the Menorah on the State House grounds. This year, Chanukah begins Wed., Dec. 25, and continues through Thursday, Jan. 2.