Where to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July in Columbia, SC

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, it’s time to prepare for a spectacular display of fireworks that will light up the Soda City sky.

Whether you’re looking for a prime spot in a local park, a waterfront location, or a community event, here are six local spots around Columbia where red, white, and you can watch fireworks + celebrate Independence Day in style.

Independence Day Celebration | Friday, June 30 | 7 p.m. | Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W Main St., Lexington | Free | Join the Town of Lexington in celebrating Independence Day. Fireworks will follow The 246th Army Band’s concert.

Town of Blythewood’s Annual Rockin’ Red White and Blue Celebration | Saturday, July 1 | 4-10 p.m. | Doko Meadows Park, 171 Langford Rd., Blythewood | Free | The annual celebration will feature fireworks, live music by the The Voltage Brothers, vendors, and more.

Fort Jackson Independence Day Fireworks Celebration | Saturday, July 1 | 4-10 p.m. | Fort Jackson, Hilton Parade Field Hartsville Guard Rd., Columbia | Free | Commemorate the 247th Anniversary of Independence with displays, live concerts, fireworks, a kids’ zone, food, and more.

4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray | Saturday, July 1 | ~9 p.m. | The best viewing location is from a boat on Lake Murray | Free | Fireworks will launch from Spence + Dreher Islands — Pro tip: Tune in to B106.7 on your radio for patriotic music during the show.

Fireworks with the Phil | Tuesday, July 4 | 6-9:45 p.m. | Segra Park, 1640 Freed St., Columbia | $8-$10 | Get ready for the third annual fireworks show, following a live patriotic musical presentation by the Philharmonic.

Gilbert Peach Festival | Tuesday, July 4 | Gilbert Community Park, 110 Rikard Cir., Gilbert | Free | 8 a.m.-10 p.m. | Look forward to fresh peaches, 150+ vendors, live music, and fireworks, happening at 10 p.m. Volunteers are still needed for the local peach festival. If interested, send a direct message to the festival’s Facebook page.