Where to watch fireworks on the Fourth of July in Columbia, SC

Check out these local events to see fireworks and celebrate Independence Day in and around the Soda City.

June 28, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Fireworks over Segra Park

Ready for a huge fireworks display in Segra Park? | Photo provided by Segra Park

With the Fourth of July right around the corner, it’s time to prepare for a spectacular display of fireworks that will light up the Soda City sky.

Whether you’re looking for a prime spot in a local park, a waterfront location, or a community event, here are six local spots around Columbia where red, white, and you can watch fireworks + celebrate Independence Day in style.

Independence Day Celebration | Friday, June 30 | 7 p.m. | Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W Main St., Lexington | Free | Join the Town of Lexington in celebrating Independence Day. Fireworks will follow The 246th Army Band’s concert.

Town of Blythewood’s Annual Rockin’ Red White and Blue Celebration | Saturday, July 1 | 4-10 p.m. | Doko Meadows Park, 171 Langford Rd., Blythewood | Free | The annual celebration will feature fireworks, live music by the The Voltage Brothers, vendors, and more.

Fort Jackson Independence Day Fireworks Celebration | Saturday, July 1 | 4-10 p.m. | Fort Jackson, Hilton Parade Field Hartsville Guard Rd., Columbia | Free | Commemorate the 247th Anniversary of Independence with displays, live concerts, fireworks, a kids’ zone, food, and more.

4th of July Celebration on Lake Murray | Saturday, July 1 | ~9 p.m. | The best viewing location is from a boat on Lake Murray | Free | Fireworks will launch from Spence + Dreher Islands — Pro tip: Tune in to B106.7 on your radio for patriotic music during the show.

Fireworks with the Phil | Tuesday, July 4 | 6-9:45 p.m. | Segra Park, 1640 Freed St., Columbia | $8-$10 | Get ready for the third annual fireworks show, following a live patriotic musical presentation by the Philharmonic.

Gilbert Peach Festival | Tuesday, July 4 | Gilbert Community Park, 110 Rikard Cir., Gilbert | Free | 8 a.m.-10 p.m. | Look forward to fresh peaches, 150+ vendors, live music, and fireworks, happening at 10 p.m. Volunteers are still needed for the local peach festival. If interested, send a direct message to the festival’s Facebook page.