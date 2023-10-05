Fall photography contest in Columbia, SC

Calling all local photographers — we’re launching a Fall-tography contest that will run from now until Fri., Nov. 10. For Columbia, between Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 will be the best time to see fall foliage.

What does that mean? We’re looking for photos that show what it’s like to experience autumn in Cola. Think: leaves, themed festivals and foods, etc. Submissions can be emailed to us + will be reviewed by City Editors David and Sam.

The contest winner will be announced Tuesday., Nov. 14, and our favorite photos will be featured on our Instagram.