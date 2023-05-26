Father’s Day Gift Guide: presents for every dad

Why buy your dad a boring gift when you can shop our online store (Six & Main) and find the perfect, most exciting present?

Surprise the father figure in your life with a gift that is sure to stand out. To assist in your search, we’ve created a gift guide featuring items from our store, as well as products we love from other popular brands.

From not-so-average outdoor chairs to floating sunglasses, it might be hard to just buy one gift. There’s something for every type of dad.

Outdoor explorer

Have Dad explore the outdoors while wearing this vintage snow wash dad hat by Rainier Watch and Bahias floating sunglasses by Rheos. Will Dad need a place to store things while outside? No problem. Check out these extra roomy fanny packs by Burlaep.

Foodie father

If you really want to kick things up, spice up Dad’s next meal with this citrus habanero hot sauce by Sobremesa.

The homebody

Freshen up your dad’s space with this Father’s Day 2-Pack For Him by the Wixology Candle Company. This candle set features the “Bourbon Neat” and “Nightcap” scents.

Dapper dad

Who said dads can’t appreciate a good outfit? For the father who likes to keep it fashionable, check out this Agave button-down shirt by Block + Ink and golf shirt by Kennedy Gray.

Techie Dad

Give Dad a listening upgrade with the second generation AirPods Pro. Or help ease muscle soreness with the Theragun Mini 2.0. Plus, this portable neck fan will make everyone laugh — but catch Dad using it the very next day.

Wait, there’s more. Shop the entire gift guide .