Get ready for “Hero": a local film shot around Columbia

Local Cinema Studios presents “Hero,” a locally produced feature film, making its debut at The Nick from Thursday, April 4, and running through Thursday, April 18.

This production was directed by filmmaker and USC’s Assistant Professor of Film and Media Performance, Dustin Whitehead, and written by Myles Isreal — an Atlanta-based screenwriter. Viewers can expect a coming-of-age dramedy film that follows Tre, the misfit artist protagonist, as he grapples with unexpected news and embarks on a journey to prove himself as a worthy father.

How it was made

The film is a product of collaboration between USC, the SC Film Commission, and Local Cinema Studios, as part of the “Get on Set” initiative aimed at nurturing young filmmakers and advancing independent cinema.

In 2022, The Film Commission awarded USC’s Department of Theatre and Dance a $100,000 grant. The funding, combined with additional support from the university, paved the way for the production of “Hero,” providing students with real-world experience in narrative film-making. Bonus: Take a behind-the-scenes look at the film and how it was made.

Local connections

Filmed in Columbia during the summer of 2022, “Hero” showcases various scenes from USC’s campus + throughout the region and features a talented cast, including USC students + faculty members.

Director Whitehead shared, “Trains, murals, and music just seem to be a big part of the culture and history of Columbia, so we decided to incorporate them in the film. It is wild to think about because now I cannot imagine “Hero” without all of the beautiful original music, incredible paintings, and the occasional train transition bringing us into the next scene. In a lot of ways, it is a love letter to Columbia.”

“Hero” is hoped to be an inaugural project that is the first of many yearly projects, demonstrating the department’s dedication to helping young filmmakers grow.

Watch the trailer and then purchase tickets on The Nick’s website.