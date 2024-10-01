Hurricane Helene support and volunteer opportunities

With many Carolinians still grappling with extensive damage and power outages from Hurricane Helene, here’s where to find help and how to give back.

Volunteer opportunities

Harvest Hope Emergency Food Pantry

Volunteers are needed to sort donations and distribute food.

Stuff the Bus Campaign

The USC Student Union organized an event to collect relief items on Greene Street, on Friday, Oct. 4, from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Serve and Connect Disaster Relief Event

Join the packing event on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Hurricane Helene Cleanup Hotline

Call 844-965-1386 to volunteer for debris removal and cleanup.

Resources

SC Emergency Management Division (SCEMD)

Call 1-866-246-0133 for shelter locations, emergency resources, and essential information.

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Visit the Disaster Assistance site or call 1-800-621-3362 for home repairs, temporary housing, and property damage assistance.

SC Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA)

Apply for unemployment benefits or call 1-866-831-1724.