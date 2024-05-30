Meet the Midlands innovative agribusinesses

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE) has awarded $200,000 in grants to 12 local businesses across the state as part of its Advanced Entrepreneurship program.
In addition to funding, awardees will receive access to a network of business advisers and assistance with state and federal grant applications.
Meet the Midlands awardees:
- Bradford Farms (Sumter County) grows and markets heirloom crops like collards, watermelons, and sweet potatoes. The farm plans to use the grant for new machinery.
- Crossroads Processing (Lexington County) was founded in 2022 and expanded from deer processing to livestock. The company aims increase direct to consumer processing.
- Heartworks Farm (Lexington County) produces tomatoes, microgreens, and cut flowers with plans to build a multi-functional packing and processing building with educational space.
- Oswego Flowers (Sumter County) specializes in unusual cut flower varieties and plans to buy a larger greenhouse for year-round production and wholesale.
- Yon Family Farms (Saluda County) increased pecan yield through improved irrigation and plans to construct a new freezer space.