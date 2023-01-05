Local volunteer opportunities for MLK Day

Each year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed as a federal holiday on the third Monday of January — today. The theme for this year is “Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems,” according to The King Center — a nonprofit founded by MLK’s wife, Coretta Scott King, to continue Dr. King’s legacy.

If you have time to dedicate to our community, here are three local volunteer opportunities:



Harvest Hope | Help feed families by volunteering for the crisis pantry or organizing a food drive.

Aside from lending a hand, you can also commemorate MLK by attending one of these local events:



The 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony today at 4 p . m . at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Community Center, (2300 Greene St.). Columbia Native and NBA Hall of Famer Alex English will be the keynote speaker .

