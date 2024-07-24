Local DJ + hip-hop activist, MASTER SPLNTA is coming out with a full-length debut album.

MASTER SPLNTA, formerly FatRat + FatRat Da Czar — a local DJ + hip-hop activist — is coming out with a full-length debut album, “DOJO.”

In the mid-2000s, MASTER SPLNTA began a solo career and released several studio albums under the moniker FatRat Da Czar by 2012. His last album under that alias, “Crucible,” was released in 2020 and since then, SPLNTA has taken time to reevaluate.

“On the way to and through my transition from FatRat Da Czar to MASTER SPLNTA, it’s been about relinquishing control and the power that comes with it in exchange for a new source of power that is generated from confidence, not control,” SPLNTA said.

Between then and now, he began writing music-based curricula for K-12 students, revived the Hip-Hop Family Day music festival, and worked on his album.

SPLNTA will perform his album release concert locally on Thursday, Aug. 8 at New Brookland Tavern and will release DOJO on Friday, Aug. 9.