Winners Announced for COLAtoday’s Best

Your votes are in. Congratulations to all of the COLAtoday’s Best nominees. We’re excited to announce our roundup of local winners who truly shine and make Columbia a better place to live. From high level dining experiences and accommodations to places to hang with your friends — here are your top choices in each of our categories.
🍸 Adult Crowd (21+)
Amazing drinks, delicious food options, a vibrant social atmosphere –– all of these make for a great place for locals to have a good time.
- First place: Steel Hands Brewing
- Runners Up: Lula Drake Wine Parlour + Weco Bottle and Biergarten
🧸 Kid-Friendly Activities/Venues
Columbia is a fun hub for the littles in your family to explore, engage, and make childhood memories.
- First place: Riverbanks Botanical Garden
- Runners Up: EdVenture + Columbia Fireflies
🎉 Venues for Family
Ditch staying at home for something new. Across Columbia, there are plenty of fantastic activities to take your whole family for a fun outing with light bites and nature walks.
- First place: Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
- Runners Up: Columbia Fireflies + All Good Books
🐾 Pet-Friendly Places
Did some-pawdy say bon-a-pet-treat? COLA has purr-fect hot spots for you to bring your BFFs –– best furry friends –– to stroll around + enjoy.
- First place: Soda City Market
- Runners Up: Jake’s + Columbia Fireflies
🥞 Brunch
When you’re ready for the avocado toast and mimosas, Columbia’s variety of brunch spots are ever-growing with delicious cuisine options + morning libations.
- First place: The Gourmet Shop
- Runners Up: Cafe Strudel West Columbia + DiPrato’s
🍽️ Outdoor Dining
Between handcrafted charcuterie boards on patios and daiquiris at a rooftop bar, our illustrious town adds a charming twist to going out to eat.
- First place: Market On Main
- Runners Up: The Gourmet Shop + Tazza Kitchen Trenholm Plaza
🎵 Music/Event Venues
Supporting local music has never been easier with the Soda City’s music halls and event spaces.
- First place: Township Auditorium
- Runners Up: Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College + Nickelodeon Theater
🍻 Brewery/Distillery
Ale you need is love? More like a fresh pint. COLA is home to some of the most creative distilleries and historic breweries in the area.
- First place: Steel Hands
- Runners Up: Savage Craft Ale Works + Columbia Craft Brewing Company
☕ Coffee Shop
Full steam ahead: The coffee shops in Columbia are not your average joes.
- First place: Drip Coffee
- Runners Up: Azalea Coffee Bar + Loveland Coffee
⛳ Golf Course
You spilled the tee to us and let us know there’s quite a few incredible courses to check out locally for an afternoon of golf.
- First place: Forest Lake Club
- Runners Up: Cobblestone Park Golf Club + Fort Jackson Golf Club
🏠 Apartment Complex
From amenities like pools and tennis courts to varying floor plans, where you live is so important.
- First place: Bennet at BullStreet
- Runners Up: 42 Magnolia + 5000 Forest Apartments + Vista Commons Apartments
🏋️ Fitness Center/Gym
Beyond the yoga classes and CrossFit gyms, fitness is all about the community you find, paired with your favorite workout styles.
- First place: Charles R. Drew Wellness Center
- Runners Up: EQ Fitness and Physical Therapy + barre3
🍲 Restaurant
Columbia knows how to eat. From upscale American cuisine to Mexican-inspired taquerias, the restaurant scene exudes diversity, high quality, and memorable ambiance.
- First place: Motor Supply Company Bistro
- Runners Up: Cantina 76 + Villa Tronco Italian Restaurant
📍 Staycation Location
Time to relax and recharge? Columbia’s list of fun accommodations are worth booking for your next local vacation.
- First place: Hotel Trundle
- Runners Up: Marriott Columbia + Sheraton Columbia Downtown Hotel
🖥️ Home Service Provider
Whether it be plumbing, tree care, HVAC, car repair –– you name it –– COLA has some of the best and most reliable service providers.
- First place: Sox & Freeman Tree Expert Co
- Runners Up: Deserved Comfort House Cleaning + Krantz Kooling and Heating
💅 Salon/Spa/Wellness
Putting the ahhh in spa day, Columbia’s most relaxing spots include salons, spas, and wellness centers that give you access to some of the best quality experiences.
- First place: Canvas Studio
- Runners Up: Urban Nirvana + Avodah Massage Therapy
🏠 Real Estate Agent/Group
It’s all about location, location, location –– in the Capital City. Your local realty groups are ready to connect you to your dream home, and you let us know who’s the best at matching you to the perfect property.
- First place: Coldwell Banker Realty
- Runners Up: Olivia Cooley Real Estate + Yip Premier Real Estate
🧒 Childcare
While raising your family in and around COLA, you can’t do it without the help of your amazing local childcare providers.
- First place: Shandon Weekday School
- Runners Up: Montessori School of Columbia + Peaceful Gatherings Nature School
🛣️ Road Trip Destination
Whether you’re looking for a picture-worthy spot or your next adventurous experience, Columbia’s road trip destinations create vibrant memories for your local vacay.
- First place: Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
- Runners Up: Congaree National Park + Lake Murray
🧑💼 Coworking Location
It’s always fun when you get to work with other professionals in a coworking space, and Columbia has the best spots for you to knock out your projects.
- First place: SOCO
- Runners Up: Peaceful Gatherings + Expansive Main Street
♻️ Community Impact Brand
Lending a helping hand to others and providing things like nourishing meals for impoverished families is a great way to give back to your community. There are amazing organizations throughout COLA that provide you with these opportunities.
- First place: Pivot Pelvic Health Physical Therapy
- Runners Up: SC Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault + Junior League of Columbia Inc