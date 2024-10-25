Winners Announced for COLAtoday’s Best

Your votes are in. Congratulations to all of the COLAtoday’s Best nominees. We’re excited to announce our roundup of local winners who truly shine and make Columbia a better place to live. From high level dining experiences and accommodations to places to hang with your friends — here are your top choices in each of our categories.

🍸 Adult Crowd (21+)

Amazing drinks, delicious food options, a vibrant social atmosphere –– all of these make for a great place for locals to have a good time.



First place: Steel Hands Brewing

Runners Up: Lula Drake Wine Parlour + Weco Bottle and Biergarten

🧸 Kid-Friendly Activities/Venues

Columbia is a fun hub for the littles in your family to explore, engage, and make childhood memories.



First place: Riverbanks Botanical Garden

Runners Up: EdVenture + Columbia Fireflies

🎉 Venues for Family

Ditch staying at home for something new. Across Columbia, there are plenty of fantastic activities to take your whole family for a fun outing with light bites and nature walks.



First place: Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

Runners Up: Columbia Fireflies + All Good Books

🐾 Pet-Friendly Places

Did some-pawdy say bon-a-pet-treat? COLA has purr-fect hot spots for you to bring your BFFs –– best furry friends –– to stroll around + enjoy.



First place: Soda City Market

Runners Up: Jake’s + Columbia Fireflies

🥞 Brunch

When you’re ready for the avocado toast and mimosas, Columbia’s variety of brunch spots are ever-growing with delicious cuisine options + morning libations.



First place: The Gourmet Shop

Runners Up: Cafe Strudel West Columbia + DiPrato’s

🍽️ Outdoor Dining

Between handcrafted charcuterie boards on patios and daiquiris at a rooftop bar, our illustrious town adds a charming twist to going out to eat.



First place: Market On Main

Runners Up: The Gourmet Shop + Tazza Kitchen Trenholm Plaza

🎵 Music/Event Venues

Supporting local music has never been easier with the Soda City’s music halls and event spaces.



First place: Township Auditorium

Runners Up: Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College + Nickelodeon Theater

🍻 Brewery/Distillery

Ale you need is love? More like a fresh pint. COLA is home to some of the most creative distilleries and historic breweries in the area.



First place: Steel Hands

Runners Up: Savage Craft Ale Works + Columbia Craft Brewing Company

☕ Coffee Shop

Full steam ahead: The coffee shops in Columbia are not your average joes.



First place: Drip Coffee

Runners Up: Azalea Coffee Bar + Loveland Coffee

⛳ Golf Course

You spilled the tee to us and let us know there’s quite a few incredible courses to check out locally for an afternoon of golf.



First place: Forest Lake Club

Runners Up: Cobblestone Park Golf Club + Fort Jackson Golf Club

🏠 Apartment Complex

From amenities like pools and tennis courts to varying floor plans, where you live is so important.



First place: Bennet at BullStreet

Runners Up: 42 Magnolia + 5000 Forest Apartments + Vista Commons Apartments

🏋️ Fitness Center/Gym

Beyond the yoga classes and CrossFit gyms, fitness is all about the community you find, paired with your favorite workout styles.



First place: Charles R. Drew Wellness Center

Runners Up: EQ Fitness and Physical Therapy + barre3

🍲 Restaurant

Columbia knows how to eat. From upscale American cuisine to Mexican-inspired taquerias, the restaurant scene exudes diversity, high quality, and memorable ambiance.



First place: Motor Supply Company Bistro

Runners Up: Cantina 76 + Villa Tronco Italian Restaurant

📍 Staycation Location

Time to relax and recharge? Columbia’s list of fun accommodations are worth booking for your next local vacation.



First place: Hotel Trundle

Runners Up: Marriott Columbia + Sheraton Columbia Downtown Hotel

🖥️ Home Service Provider

Whether it be plumbing, tree care, HVAC, car repair –– you name it –– COLA has some of the best and most reliable service providers.



First place: Sox & Freeman Tree Expert Co

Runners Up: Deserved Comfort House Cleaning + Krantz Kooling and Heating

💅 Salon/Spa/Wellness

Putting the ahhh in spa day, Columbia’s most relaxing spots include salons, spas, and wellness centers that give you access to some of the best quality experiences.



First place: Canvas Studio

Runners Up: Urban Nirvana + Avodah Massage Therapy

🏠 Real Estate Agent/Group

It’s all about location, location, location –– in the Capital City. Your local realty groups are ready to connect you to your dream home, and you let us know who’s the best at matching you to the perfect property.



First place: Coldwell Banker Realty

Runners Up: Olivia Cooley Real Estate + Yip Premier Real Estate

🧒 Childcare

While raising your family in and around COLA, you can’t do it without the help of your amazing local childcare providers.



First place: Shandon Weekday School

Runners Up: Montessori School of Columbia + Peaceful Gatherings Nature School

🛣️ Road Trip Destination

Whether you’re looking for a picture-worthy spot or your next adventurous experience, Columbia’s road trip destinations create vibrant memories for your local vacay.



First place: Riverbanks Zoo & Garden

Runners Up: Congaree National Park + Lake Murray

🧑‍💼 Coworking Location

It’s always fun when you get to work with other professionals in a coworking space, and Columbia has the best spots for you to knock out your projects.



First place: SOCO

Runners Up: Peaceful Gatherings + Expansive Main Street

♻️ Community Impact Brand

Lending a helping hand to others and providing things like nourishing meals for impoverished families is a great way to give back to your community. There are amazing organizations throughout COLA that provide you with these opportunities.

