Try This: Arts & Draughts at the Columbia Museum of Art

Hey, COLA — Sam here. 👋 Back in November, I joined the Columbia Museum of Art (CMA) for my first ever Arts & Draughts, a biannual event not to be missed. (Hint: The next one is coming up on Friday, March 31.)

I was able to enjoy several artists performing live music, DIY art projects, a gallery scavenger hunt, a variety of food + drink vendors (like beer from The Whig before it closed — no, we’re still not over it), and much more.

Keep reading to see how I spent my night at the Columbia Museum of Art + how you can Try This for yourself.

Don’t miss the different levels of galleries while browsing the museum. Photo by COLAtoday team

What we tried (with pricing):

This was my first time attending Arts & Draughts at the CMA. I’ve heard locals gush about the variety of activities available to guests, how affordable the event was to attend ($5 for members; $10 for the general public), and I looked forward to seeing how the event celebrated art in every form — music, comedy, galleries, food, personal projects, etc.

What not to miss:

Don’t forget about the various levels and areas of entertainment. I loved being able to make my own art or grab a drink on the main floor, catch a comedy show in the theater, participate in the gallery scavenger hunt upstairs, or head outside to grab a local bite to eat.

Make some of your own art to take home, whether it be a print, a t-shirt, or a unique collage. Photo by COLAtoday team

What we’re still talking about:

I made a DIY print of my first home. I started with a rough — abstract — sketch of my house on a soft sheet of material and transferred the ink on a sheet of paper. I intend to hang it on my wall once framed.

How you can experience this:

The spring edition of Arts & Draughts will be held on Friday, March 31 from 7-11 p.m. Register here.

Things to know if you go: