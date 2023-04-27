Try This: Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer at Segra Park

City Editor Sam here. Back in April, my pup Casper and I had the opportunity to head to Segra Park and participate in the Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer. We sat on the berm, both grubbed on the new “Hot Dog of the Homestand” (think: a specialty hot dog related to our team or the opposing team), and watched the Fireflies play as the sun went down over Columbia.

What not to miss:

There are only five Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer games this season, so don’t miss the opportunity to go. Guests have the choice to relax on two different berms where dogs can sit.

Pro tip: Dog owners can also sign their pups up for Mason’s K9 Klub, a kids club for dogs that includes dog giveaways, perks, and tickets to all five Dog Days of Summer games.

Casper shares a bite of the Hot Dog of the Homestand with City Editor Sam’s husband for a ballgame snack. Photo by COLAtoday team

What we’re still talking about:

We’re still talking about the Hot Dog of the Homestand. We (yes, we) ate the Chili Cheese Dog, a chili dog covered with shredded cheese. I washed it down with a paws + claws special — on Wednesdays, Segra Park serves $5 16-oz. White Claw Seltzers.

Casper washed it down with water from the kiddie pool; he probably just thought it was the biggest water bowl he’s ever seen.

As a pet parent of a high-energy dog, this experience was such a great and affordable way for Casper to have some mental and physical stimulation. Photo by COLAtoday team

How you can experience this:

Bring your dog to the game and get excited to snack on unique food items. Everyone is so friendly, and it’s fun to see your dog get the mental and physical stimulation. The next Trash the Poop Dog Days of Summer will take place on May 3, and ticket prices start as low as $5.

Things to know if you go: