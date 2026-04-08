Group volunteer opportunities for your company in Columbia

You shared your volunteer plans, and we’re spotlighting six great group volunteer opportunities in Columbia. With National Volunteer Week around the corner, now’s a perfect time to plan a company volunteer day.



Note: Most volunteer shifts are free, though some custom experiences with supplies or special setups may have a small cost and require weeks of notice. If you’re not looking to get your hands dirty, there are also plenty of ways to support these organizations through donations and partnerships.

For even more ways to give back, check out our full list of 35+ local opportunities.