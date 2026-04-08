Group volunteer opportunities for your company in Columbia

You shared your volunteer plans, and we’re spotlighting six great group volunteer opportunities in Columbia. With National Volunteer Week around the corner, now’s a perfect time to plan a company volunteer day.
- Central South Carolina Habitat for Humanity hosts group build days where teams construct and repair homes for local families.
- Harvest Hope welcomes group volunteers to help sort and package food, assist in the pantry, and support community events across the Midlands — thanks Michelle B. for the tip.
- Meals on Wheels Richland County gives corporate teams the chance to deliver meals and support homebound residents across the region.
- Pendleton Place welcomes teams to help with painting, landscaping, donation drives, and activities benefiting youth and families.
- Keep the Midlands Beautiful invites group volunteers to help clean up neighborhoods, plant greenery, and support community beautification projects across the region... or turn it up a notch and adopt a highway, street, or waterway.
- United Way of the Midlands partners with companies to design volunteer events tackling education, financial stability, and broader community needs — you can also join in on the Volunteer Week fun from Monday, April 20 to Saturday, April 25.
Note: Most volunteer shifts are free, though some custom experiences with supplies or special setups may have a small cost and require weeks of notice. If you’re not looking to get your hands dirty, there are also plenty of ways to support these organizations through donations and partnerships.
For even more ways to give back, check out our full list of 35+ local opportunities.