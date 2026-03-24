Make an impact this spring during Volunteer Week through United Way of the Midlands

Spring brings a chance to give back, and from April 20-25, the United Way of the Midlands invites individuals, families, and teams to participate in Volunteer Week. The annual event offers hands-on service projects that create meaningful change throughout the Midlands.

Volunteers can explore a variety of projects, select one that matches their interests, and register for a slot with ease. Opportunities span:



Housing

Health

Education

Youth programs

Each project allows participants to work directly with nonprofit partners and experience firsthand the meaningful impact of their contributions.

Volunteer Week welcomes both first-time and experienced volunteers, offering ways to strengthen community ties while supporting initiatives that matter. Residents are encouraged to sign up early and be part of a week dedicated to making a difference.

Learn more + explore opportunities