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Make an impact this spring during Volunteer Week through United Way of the Midlands

March 24, 2026 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
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Volunteers collaborate with local nonprofit partners to support housing, health, education, and youth initiatives across the Midlands.

Photos provided by United Way of the Midlands

Spring brings a chance to give back, and from April 20-25, the United Way of the Midlands invites individuals, families, and teams to participate in Volunteer Week. The annual event offers hands-on service projects that create meaningful change throughout the Midlands.

Volunteers can explore a variety of projects, select one that matches their interests, and register for a slot with ease. Opportunities span:

  • Housing
  • Health
  • Education
  • Youth programs

Each project allows participants to work directly with nonprofit partners and experience firsthand the meaningful impact of their contributions.

Volunteer Week welcomes both first-time and experienced volunteers, offering ways to strengthen community ties while supporting initiatives that matter. Residents are encouraged to sign up early and be part of a week dedicated to making a difference.

Learn more + explore opportunities

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