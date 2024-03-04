Discover Open Book 2024: a literary series featuring renowned authors partnering with All Good Books
All Good Books announced it is the official seller for Open Book 2024 — a literary series hosted by Elise Blackwell + sponsored by the College of Arts and Sciences. The spring event will feature authors Hernan Diaz, Lauren Groff, Robin Coste Lewis, and Claire Jiménez. All events are free and held at 6 p.m. in USC’s Capstone Building.
Authors + speaking dates:
Hernan Diaz, author of Trust
- Eli Jelly-Schapiro will speak on Diaz’ “Trust” on Monday, March 18
- Diaz will speak in person on Wednesday, March 20
Lauren Groff, author of “Matrix”
- Holly Crocker will speak on Groff’s Matrix on Monday, March 25
- Groff will speak in person on Wednesday, March 27.
Robin Coste Lewis, author of “To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness”
- Liz Countryman will speak on Lewis’ “To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness on Monday,” April 1
- Lewis will speak in person on Wednesday, April 3.
Claire Jiménez, author of “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez”
- Elise Blackwell will speak on Jiménez’ “What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez” on Monday, April 8
- Jiménez will speak in person on Wednesday, April 10.
